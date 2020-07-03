elago AirPods Pro cases review: Mini, AW6, Hang, more

Editor’s take note: Tested with 9to5Toys is a new collection centered on every day equipment and necessities to acquire your set up to the following stage, commencing with the new Anker PowerExpand Elite Dock. Have a product or service you’d like to see us evaluation? Audio off in the remark area under!

elago has been cranking out enjoyable Apple equipment for a when now. In modern many years, the brand name has turned its interest to exclusive include-ons for your Apple iphone, iPad, and AirPods. Virtually all of them are produced from a comfortable and versatile plastic, which let for just about every product or service to simply slide in and out when essential. Not to point out, the materials will not scratch up your beloved tech both. On the newest episode of Examined with 9to5Toys, we’re getting a shut up search at elago’s most recent AirPods Pro circumstance. In modern months, elago has launched a array of new items for Apple’s large-conclusion AirPods, and now we’re heading to see what all the fuss is about.

elago delivers enjoyable every day AirPods Pro equipment

All explained to, elago delivers above 50 diverse designs of AirPods Pro cases, which is mesmerizing when you truly scroll by the product or service webpage. For today’s Examined with 9to5Toys, we’ll be getting a search at 4 of the newest choices from elago made for Apple’s earbuds. Every solution supports the two wi-fi and wired charging. This consists of the most recent launch, the Mini Automobile Situation, alongside with the AW5 Dangle Situation, and two designs of the Dangle Situation.

Mini Automobile Situation will come in three designs

Of all the cases at this time in elago’s secure, the Mini Automobile solution for AirPods Pro is my preferred. It appears just like the legendary auto with a flip-up style that reveals your AirPods Pro circumstance and earbuds. A nifty element is that elago has produced the headlights glow in the dim, so it is simple to see it at night time when it could be hard to uncover your earbuds. elago delivers 3 diverse hues to pick from below.

Get elago Mini Automobile Situation

AW5 Dangle Situation

You could have observed elago’s retro-motivated AirPods cases in advance of. But the AW5 variation is arguably my preferred. It is produced to search like an outdated Nintendo Gameboy with a decision of two diverse hues. Significantly like the Mini Situation talked about earlier mentioned, it rocks a flip-up style with the addition of a created-in carabiner, which lets it to link to your backpack or purse. It is an simple acquire for players on your purchasing checklist.

Get elago AW5 Dangle Situation

Armor Dangle Situation and Go well with Situation

elago’s Armor Situation appears like as soon as of people Pelican bins that is produced to endure a beating when you are touring. The Go well with Situation is extremely very similar, as very well, but also appears like… well… a suitcase. Both equally offer you built-in carabiner connectors, which once again make it simple to connect the circumstance to your backpack or purse. You will uncover a handful of coloration choices below, as very well.

Get elago Armor Dangle Situation

Get elago Go well with Situation

Examined with 9to5Toys

Over-all, these cases from elago are enjoyable and not also costly, typically trending at about $10 or so for just about every. Undoubtedly throughout the holiday seasons, these cases are an simple buy that will remember to any techie on your checklist that also often rocks a pair of AirPods. The built-in defense added benefits are also great, if you are apprehensive about scratching up a circumstance. You can examine out all of elago’s AirPods Pro cases suitable below for further designs and more.

