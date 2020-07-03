DJ Akademiks Suspended By Complex & Banned By Twitch Over Chrissy Teigen Rant!!

DJ Akademik’s new rant about Hollywood A-lister Chrissy Teigen appeared to be a move also considerably — and the DJ was suspended by Complex and banned by gaming system Twitch in reaction to the rant.

For the duration of a Twitch session on Monday evening, Ak blasted a number of significant profile figures — which includes Freddie Gibbs, Meek Mill, Chrissy Teigen and her spouse, John Legend.

“One time she sneak dissed me so f*ck that hoe. Straight up,” Akademiks claimed in the course of the notorious Twitch. “I don’t care if you John Legend’s b*tch or any other b*tch. How about you take that big ass mouth of yours and that f*cking weird ass looking face and start buying your man’s album — Chrissy Teigen suck a d*ck.”

Soon after information distribute of his suspension from Day-to-day Battle and his banning from Twitch, he hopped on the internet to challenge an apology.

“I definitely want to start off by kind of apologizing for some of the stuff that has been going on outside of the show. I think I definitely went over the line when I was addressing a few women and I just felt that wasn’t right. Even seeing the clip it looks nasty,” Akademiks claimed.