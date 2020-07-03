DJ Akademiks Suspended By Complex & Banned By Twitch Over Chrissy Teigen Rant!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

DJ Akademik’s new rant about Hollywood A-lister Chrissy Teigen appeared to be a move also considerably — and the DJ was suspended by Complex and banned by gaming system Twitch in reaction to the rant.

For the duration of a Twitch session on Monday evening, Ak blasted a number of significant profile figures — which includes Freddie Gibbs, Meek Mill, Chrissy Teigen and her spouse, John Legend.

“One time she sneak dissed me so f*ck that hoe. Straight up,” Akademiks claimed in the course of the notorious Twitch. “I don’t care if you John Legend’s b*tch or any other b*tch. How about you take that big ass mouth of yours and that f*cking weird ass looking face and start buying your man’s album — Chrissy Teigen suck a d*ck.”

