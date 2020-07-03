Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart Celebrate Their 1 Year Anniversary

Da Brat and her girlfriend (and rumored fiancee) Jesseca Dupart took to social media to rejoice their initial anniversary collectively.

“1 year ago today we became US, flirted back and forth off n on for about a year before that, and were friends for like a year before that. Never would I have expected such a blessing in you,” Dupart wrote in a loving tribute to her girlfriend.

“The kindest , mildest , most considerate , pay attention to every detail , inspiring person I know. Your LOVE is like no other. I LOVE U LIKE I NEVER EVER LOVED BEFORE , it feels unreal sometimes @sosobrat HAPPY ANNIVERSARY 💖 🥂 cheers to spending the rest of our lives together ♾”

Da Brat shared a movie of the pair of them, alongside with this information: “Lost birthday files…. I had so many amazing & thoughtful bday gifts! Thank you for loving me UNLIKE I’ve ever been loved before. @darealbbjudy ❤️”