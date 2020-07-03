Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart Celebrate Their 1 Year Anniversary

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Da Brat and her girlfriend (and rumored fiancee) Jesseca Dupart took to social media to rejoice their initial anniversary collectively.

“1 year ago today we became US, flirted back and forth off n on for about a year before that, and were friends for like a year before that. Never would I have expected such a blessing in you,” Dupart wrote in a loving tribute to her girlfriend.

