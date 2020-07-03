Colorado Air National Guard to conduct jet flyovers to celebrate July 4

The Colorado Air National Guard will conduct fighter jet flyovers throughout the point out Saturday in celebration of July 4.

Pilots with the 140th Wing will fly F-16s out of Aurora’s Buckley Air Drive Foundation, in accordance to a information launch.

“It is truly a privilege to support our local communities in their Independence Day celebrations,” Air Drive Col. Micah Fesler, commander of the 140th Wing, mentioned in the launch. “We hope Coloradans hear the ‘sound of freedom’ and take a moment to reflect on the things that unite us a Nation, as well as the powerful words drafted into our Declaration of Independence.”

Places and approximate moments of plane flyovers include things like:

Monument, nine:51 a.m.

Lake Town, 10:32 a.m.

Redstone, 10:42 a.m.

Westminster, 11:14 a.m.

Parker, 11:19 a.m.

The plane also will be seen involving the earlier mentioned areas.

The flyovers are done at no added value to taxpayers and provide as coaching for pilots, the launch mentioned. Coloradans are urged to put on deal with coverings and preserve social distancing when observing the flyovers.