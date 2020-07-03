Coinbase and Circle-Backed Stablecoin USD Coin Breaks $1B Market Cap By Cointelegraph

Coinbase and Circle-Backed Stablecoin USD Coin Breaks $1B Market Cap
USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin undertaking started by Coinbase and Circle, has strike a main milestone in marketplace capitalization.
On July three, 2020, USDC marketplace cap broke the $one billion threshold for the 1st time due to the fact the stablecoin was released in Oct 2018. In accordance to information from Coin360, the coin has witnessed sharp advancement due to the fact March 2020.
