Cleveland Indians giving consideration to changing team name

The Indians originated in 1894 as the Grand Rapids Rustlers of the Western League. They turned the “Naps” from 1903-1914 for a single of their gamers, Nap Lajoie. Subsequent Lajoie’s departure from the team, the team’s operator requested baseball writers to counsel a new nickname. They recommended the “Indians,” which, in accordance to a heritage on the team’s site, “was a revival of the nickname that fans gave to the Cleveland Spiders while Louis Sockalexis, a Native American, was playing for the team.”

There have been some phone calls for the Indians (and Atlanta Braves) to modify their nickname and symbol thanks to attainable stereotypes about the very last 20-additionally several years. The team declared in 2018 that they would no extended be utilizing the “Chief Wahoo” symbol. In 2014, they commenced utilizing as an alternative go with their block “C” on their main uniforms.

In excess of the several years, the franchise has experienced the adhering to nicknames:

Grand Rapids Rustlers (1894–1899)

Cleveland Lake Shores (1900)

Cleveland Bluebirds (1901)

Cleveland Broncos (1902)

Cleveland Naps (1903–1914)

Cleveland Indians (1915–present)