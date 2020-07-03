Clayton Kershaw: Players cannot be ‘stupid’

MLB is making an attempt to participate in a 60-match standard time, adopted by a postseason. It has adjusted guidelines and expanded rosters to account for the probably want to exchange gamers who exam beneficial for the virus as the time progresses.

The purpose is to keep away from any gamers/workers contracting the virus, and in the situations wherever some do get the virus, to keep away from an outbreak. The Dodgers will be 1 of the groups with higher anticipations of getting capable to dominate the time. Their 106-56 document previous time was the very best in the NL.