China braces for more rainstorms over weekend, climate change blamed By





SHANGHAI () – Rainstorms are predicted for huge areas of China over the weekend, the condition temperature bureau stated on Friday, forecasting of even more intense temperature a working day soon after some areas experienced more than 200 mm of rainfall.

China’s unexpected emergency ministry warned that h2o degrees in the center reaches of the Yangtze river were being predicted to exceed warning degrees, increasing hazards of geological disasters and city waterlogging in central and southwest areas.

Adhering to the forecasts by the China Meteorological Administration, areas as considerably aside as Yunnan in the southwest to Liaoning in the northeast were being bracing for violent storms.

Drinking water degrees in some sections of the Yangtze were being by now more than two metres better than usual on Thursday, the Ministry of Drinking water Means stated.

The ministry stated it will control h2o degrees at the A few Gorges and other reservoirs additional upstream in purchase to relieve flood pressures on the decreased reaches of the Yangtze, which flows all the way to Shanghai on the jap coastline.

China routinely faces a summer time flood time, but environmental teams say climate change is leading to heavier and more recurrent rainfall.

“The devastating floods that we have seen are consistent with an increase in extreme weather events due to climate change,” stated Liu Junyan, a campaigner with Greenpeace East Asia.

“There is an urgent need to strengthen early warning systems for extreme weather events, to assess future climate risks in cities, and to improve flood management systems,” she stated.