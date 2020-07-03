Candace Owens Now Crying ‘Racism’ After Conservative Calls Her ‘N Word’!

Candace Owens has designed a title for herself, denying racism – specially coming from Republicans or conservatives.

But now MTO Information has uncovered that Candace is contacting out a well known conservative Caleb J Hull, for employing the “n word” many periods. It can be not very clear why Candace is placing him on Blast, offered that she associates with numerous conservatives with suspected racist histories.

Candace’s supporters are indicating that she felt “personally” offended by Caleb’s use of the N Term.

Caleb is a Republican operative in the Washington, D.C. location, recognized for his professional-Trump rhetoric on social media, as properly as his relentless focusing on of Trump critics on the net. He has much more than 138,000 Twitter followers, which he works by using to harrass “liberals” or critics of President Trump.

This is Candace’s article:

So much a amount of Conservative media shops have “called out” Named like Candace requested. But the very same shops also gave excuses for him – indicating that these tweets were being “old” and from when Caleb was aa “teenager.”