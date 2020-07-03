Canadian Sportscaster Dan O’Toole Confirms 1-Month-Old Daughter Has Been Found Safe

Dan O’Toole‘s one-thirty day period-previous daughter has been observed.

The Canadian Athletics Centre host took to social media to update his followers on his infant woman Oakland, several hours following sharing that she was lacking.

“UPDATE: My baby Oakland has been confirmed to be safe. I have still not seen her or held her,” O’Toole wrote along with a picture of his daughter. “To those that decided to bash me during this ordeal, tell me this: have you ever looked in the eyes of your kids, and not been able to tell them where their sister is or when they will see her again? We are still broken. We may never be fixed again.”

E! Information has verified With Peterborough Law enforcement that O’Toole’s daughter has been observed and that she was found with her mom. Officers ended up stated to be with youngster and mom on Thursday night time. There is no investigation and the situation is shut.