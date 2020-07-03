Canada suspends its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, eyes immigration boost

OTTAWA — Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of new Chinese nationwide protection laws and could consider methods to boost immigration, Key Minister Justin Trudeau claimed on Friday.

China imposed the laws on the previous British colony this 7 days even with protests from Hong Kongers and Western nations, placing what is a big economic hub on a additional authoritarian observe.

Trudeau claimed Canada would continue on to stand up for Hong Kong, which is household to close to 300,000 Canadians.

“Canada will treat exports of sensitive goods to Hong Kong in the same way as those destined for mainland China. Effectively immediately, Canada will not permit the export of sensitive military items to Hong Kong,” Trudeau claimed.

“We are also suspending the Canada-Hong Kong extradition treaty … we are also looking at additional measures, including around immigration,” he advised reporters. He did not give information.

The new legislation has prompted a sharp uptick in inquiries from family members wanting to relocate to Canada, but Ottawa’s rigorous COVID-19 border regulate steps are building it almost difficult to get in, immigration attorneys claimed.

Achievable steps Ottawa could consider include things like favoring Hong Kong people who presently have family members in Canada, extending the sum of time men and women are authorized to continue to be briefly and enabling additional men and women to implement for a get the job done plan that is a action in the direction of attaining citizenship, attorneys say.

Trudeau spoke immediately after the leaders of Germany and Britain experienced presently expressed their worries about the new legislation.

Before, Canadian Overseas Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne condemned the “secretive” way the laws experienced been enacted and claimed Canada experienced been pressured to reassess current preparations.

Canada and China are locked in a diplomatic dispute which erupted in late 2018 immediately after Canadian law enforcement detained Huawei Systems Co’s main economic officer, Meng Wanzhou, on a U.S. warrant. (More reporting by Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer in Ottawa Enhancing by Matthew Lewis and Chizu Nomiyama)