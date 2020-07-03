Canada suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong over new security law

International Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne suggests Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong as component of a deal of responses to the new security law China has imposed on the territory.

“This process demonstrated disregard for Hong Kong’s basic law and the high degree of autonomy promised for Hong Kong under the ‘one country, two systems’ framework,” Champagne stated.

“Hong Kong’s role as a global hub was built on that foundation. Without it, Canada is forced to reassess existing agreements.”

In a assertion, Champagne suggests Canada will also address delicate items staying exported to Hong Kong as if they were being staying despatched to mainland China.

That implies outright banning some armed forces-linked items from staying traded there.

Canada's assertion on Hong Kong's new security law:

China imposed demanding new controls on Hong Kong this 7 days, in what Champagne phone calls a violation of the “one country, two systems” philosophy that was meant to previous 50 a long time immediately after Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997.

Primary Minister Justin Trudeau stated Canada is a company believer in the “one country, two systems” framework for Hong Kong and will stand up for its men and women.

Trudeau stated Canada is also seeking at other steps, like immigration. Other international locations are thinking about giving asylum. About 300,000 Canadians are living in Hong Kong.

Canada’s moves adhere to steps taken by the United States previously this 7 days to tighten trade with Hong Kong and end providing it armed forces gear.

“Canada will continue to support the many meaningful exchanges between Canada and Hong Kong, while standing up for the people of Hong Kong,” Champagne’s assertion read through.

Champagne also said advisories for those travelling to Hong Kong have been up-to-date in buy to notify Canadians “of the potential impacts of the new national security legislation.”