Canada says it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong

OTTAWA — Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of China’s shift to impose countrywide safety laws on the previous British colony, best officers stated on Friday.

In a assertion, Overseas Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne also stated Ottawa would not allow the export of delicate army objects to Hong Kong, which is residence to close to 300,000 Canadians.

The new laws arrived into outcome this 7 days in spite of protests from Hong Kongers and Western nations, environment what is a key fiscal hub on a a lot more authoritarian observe.

Champagne condemned the “secretive” way the laws experienced been enacted and stated Canada experienced been pressured to reassess current preparations.

“Canada will treat exports of sensitive goods to Hong Kong in the same way as those destined for China. Canada will not permit the export of sensitive military items to Hong Kong,” he stated. “Canada is also suspending the Canada-Hong Kong extradition treaty.”

Individually, Key Minister Justin Trudeau instructed a briefing that Canada could get more steps, such as these connected to immigration, but gave no specifics.

Canada and China are locked in a diplomatic and trade dispute which erupted in late 2018 soon after Canadian law enforcement detained Huawei Systems Co’s main fiscal officer, Meng Wanzhou, on a U.S. warrant. (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa Enhancing by Matthew Lewis)