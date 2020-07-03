Cam Newton says Patriots contract is about respect, not money

Cam Newton mentioned his contract with the New England Patriots is about regard and not money.

Newton, a previous NFL MVP, will engage in for the Patriots in 2020 immediately after signing a just one-calendar year offer next his Carolina Panthers launch in March.

Newton’s foundation income this future period will be really worth just $one.05 million, with $500,000 in certain money.

If Newton reaches every single incentive and for every-video game roster reward, the 31-calendar year-previous quarterback could generate an more $six.45 million.

Amid discuss about his income, Newton — who is established to assist fill the void still left by Tom Brady in New England — used social media to reply.

“It’s not a lot of things MONEY cannot buy, BUT amongst the top of that list of things, you would find RESPECT as one of those!!” Newton wrote on Instagram hrs immediately after his contract specifics grew to become general public.

“THIS IS NOT ABOUT MONEY FOR ME; it’s about RESPECT.”

Newton used the initial seasons of his occupation with the Panthers immediately after he was preferred initial over-all in the 2011 NFL Draft — throwing for 29,041 yards, 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions.

He is a 3-time Professional Bowl assortment and was named the 2015 NFL MVP immediately after top the Panthers to a 15-one document and an look in the Tremendous Bowl prior to dropping to the Denver Broncos.

The Panthers designed the playoffs in 4 of Newton’s seasons with the group.

Nonetheless, in modern yrs, Newton has been hindered by accidents.

Newton battled a shoulder damage in 2018, with a after-promising marketing campaign derailed as the Panthers dropped 7 of their past 8 online games to complete seven-nine.

He performed only two online games in 2019, dropping both equally, with a Lisfranc fracture forcing him to view the relaxation of a five-11 period from the sideline.