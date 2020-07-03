Bunker botch Dragons captain’s challenge

NRL enthusiasts were being still left puzzled following the NRL bunker appeared to botch a captain’s challenge known as by St George.

The Dragons were being defeated by the Canberra Raiders 22-16 at GIO Stadium on Friday night time.

But the NRL may well a have a circumstance to response following Raiders defender Michael Oldfield appeared to knock-on a cutout move from Adam Clune in attacking territory late in the 2nd 50 percent.

With the match nevertheless in the stability, the Dragons utilized their captain’s challenge with replays evidently demonstrating a knock-on.

St George Illawarra (Getty/Fox Sports activities)

Fox Sports activities commentator’s Steve Roach and Brenton Velocity appeared specified Oldfield experienced manufactured get in touch with with the ball and knocked it on.

“Does the ball change in any way after it leaves Oldfield’s hands?” NRL good Steve Roach claimed.

Brenton Velocity additional: “It does there is a little fingertip there on the replay I see it.”

“Far more importantly does the video clip referee?

But the bunker dominated that the ball experienced absent backwards off Oldfield’s hand irrespective of it evidently likely ahead.

NRL Highlights: Raiders v Dragons – Spherical eight

“How has it absent backwards?” Velocity additional.

“The move has absent backwards by the Dragons so thus it should have absent ahead off Oldfield.

“This would be a crazy adjudication.”

The bunker then still left enthusiasts and gamers scratching their heads when they claimed St George’s challenge was a productive one particular ahead of handing possession to the Raiders.

“What? The Dragons challenged and they just said challenge successful. That is a shemozzle from the Bunker,” Velocity claimed.