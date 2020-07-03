Browns trade rumors: David Njoku wants out of Cleveland before training camp

Browns limited stop David Njoku is less than agreement by means of 2021, but he wants to go away Cleveland as quickly as achievable.

The previous very first-spherical decide on and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, asked for a trade from the workforce Friday. The Browns would like to maintain Njoku, in accordance to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but Njoku and Rosenhaus informed Cleveland they want a trade to be accomplished before training camp.

“It is in David’s best interest to find a new team at this time,” Rosenhaus informed Schefter.

Njoku’s ask for could be a response to the Browns’ offseason moves. Cleveland signed Professional Bowl limited stop Austin Hooper to a 4-calendar year agreement this offseason and picked Florida Atlantic limited stop Harrison Bryant in the fourth spherical of the 2020 NFL Draft.

A damaged wrist minimal Njoku to just 4 online games past year, but he was successful throughout the 2018 marketing campaign. Njoku caught 56 passes for 639 yards and 4 touchdowns that calendar year, enjoying in all 16 typical year online games.

“We still have a ton of belief in David and he is very talented,” Browns common supervisor Andrew Berry said in April. “Obviously, he was not on the field much last year but he is a guy with outstanding physical tools, he has proven NFL production and we still think the future is very bright with him here.”

Njoku is set to make $one.76 million in 2020 and $six.013 million in 2021 as component of his current offer with the Browns.