Brazil’s Petrobras hires new satellite service to hasten data transmission

SAO PAULO — Brazilian condition-operate oil firm Petrobras has employed a new satellite service able of cutting down data transmission timing by 75% among the company’s platforms and command facilities, it claimed in a securities submitting on Friday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is recognized, claimed the new technologies has been set up in platforms P-68 and P-66 in the Santos basin, the country’s large offshore pre-salt oil discipline.

Petrobras options to develop the satellite service to other platforms in Buzios, Lula, Berbigao and Atapu wells.

“The hiring of this satellite service is in line with Petrobras’ strategy aimed at reducing costs and raising productivity with the help of digital transformation,” the firm claimed in the submitting.

