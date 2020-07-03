Brazil’s Petrobras begins binding phase of 10% remaining stake of gas pipeline NTS

SAO PAULO — Brazilian point out-operate oil company Petrobras has started the binding phase in the sale course of action of its 10% remaining stake in gas pipeline company Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS), it mentioned in a securities submitting on Friday.

“Potential buyers classified for this phase will receive an invitation letter with detailed instructions on the divestment process,” the corporation mentioned.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally regarded, mentioned the transaction is in line with its technique to streamline its portfolio and far better allocate money.

In 2016, a team led by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Administration Inc obtained 90% of NTS from Petrobras for $five.two billion.

