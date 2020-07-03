Brazil’s Cosan and logistics unit plan to simplify shareholding structure -filing

SAO PAULO — Brazilian agribusiness conglomerate Cosan SA and its logistics subsidiary Cosan Logistica SA have accredited reports for a proposed shareholding reorganization, the corporations stated in a securities submitting on Friday.

“Such restructuring aims to simplify the Cosan Group’s structure, unifying and consolidating the various free floats of the companies, increasing the liquidity, as well as unlocking value,” they stated, including the procedure is anticipated to be concluded within just 180 times.

Cosan also cited programs to get ready its major subsidiaries and jointly managed ventures for possible first community choices. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Enhancing by Chris Reese)