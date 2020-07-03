Bollywood mourns the demise of Saroj Khan

Bradley Lamb
Saroj Khan was a well known title in Bollywood throughout generations as quite a few stars arrived and went, but she was often regarded as a single of the very best in the enterprise. Saroj Khan breathed her previous previously this early morning and handed absent at the age of 71 owing to cardiac arrest. The late choreographer was admitted to Mumbai’s Expert Nanak Healthcare facility previous thirty day period following complaining of respiration concerns.   Saroj Khan shared a deep bond with a number of Bollywood actors who rapidly took to social media and mourned her decline. Here’s what they experienced to say. 

&ltblockquote course=”twitter-tweet”&gt&ltp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”&gtWoke up to the unhappy information that famous choreographer &lta href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SarojKhan?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”&gt#SarojKhan,lt/a,gt ji is no additional. She created dance glance effortless just about like any person can dance, a massive decline for the sector. Could her soul relaxation in peace ðð»&lt/p,gt&ampmdash Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) &lta href=”https://twitter.com/akshaykumar/status/1278877979842457601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”&gtJuly three, 2020,lt/a,gt&lt/blockquote,gt &ltscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″&gt&lt/script,gt

&ltblockquote course=”twitter-tweet”&gt&ltp lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”&gtT 3582 – Prayers .. ð .. &ltbr,gtà¤¹à¤¾à¤¥ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ , à¤®à¤¨ à¤à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤&lt/p,gt&ampmdash Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) &lta href=”https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1278880810246926337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”&gtJuly three, 2020,lt/a,gt&lt/blockquote,gt &ltscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″&gt&lt/script,gt

&ltblockquote course=”twitter-tweet”&gt&ltp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”&gtAtleast I experienced a probability to dance in your firm. I am heading to maintain on to these recollections restricted…. genuine restricted. &ltbr,gtâ¤ï¸ we get rid of one more star to the sky. Your tunes will make each lady bear in mind you for at any time n at any time. &lta href=”https://t.co/QWiG0FaP6j”&gthttps://t.co/QWiG0FaP6j,lt/a,gt&lt/p,gt&ampmdash taapsee pannu (@taapsee) &lta href=”https://twitter.com/taapsee/status/1278880976458809344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”&gtJuly three, 2020,lt/a,gt&lt/blockquote,gt &ltscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″&gt&lt/script,gt

&ltblockquote course=”twitter-tweet”&gt&ltp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”&gtSaroji you will be missedð &lta href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPSarojKhan?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”&gt#RIPSarojKhan,lt/a,gt&lt/p,gt&ampmdash sonu sood (@SonuSood) &lta href=”https://twitter.com/SonuSood/status/1278897622376316928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”&gtJuly three, 2020,lt/a,gt&lt/blockquote,gt &ltscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″&gt&lt/script,gt

&ltblockquote course=”twitter-tweet”&gt&ltp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”&gtWoke up to the heartbreaking information of the famous choreographer &lta href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SarojKhan?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”&gt#SarojKhan,lt/a,gt’s demise. Her legendary dance moves influenced me at a incredibly youthful age. Relaxation in peace Saroj Ji ðð¼,ltbr,gtYou are really irreplaceable.&lt/p,gt&ampmdash Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) &lta href=”https://twitter.com/tamannaahspeaks/status/1278894211111063553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”&gtJuly three, 2020,lt/a,gt&lt/blockquote,gt &ltscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″&gt&lt/script,gt

&ltblockquote course=”twitter-tweet”&gt&ltp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”&gtRest in peace Sarojji.. u had been an inspiration to quite a few, myself involved. Thank you for the songsðð» &lta href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SarojKhan?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”&gt#SarojKhan,lt/a,gt&lt/p,gt&ampmdash Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) &lta href=”https://twitter.com/TheFarahKhan/status/1278887167742275585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”&gtJuly three, 2020,lt/a,gt&lt/blockquote,gt &ltscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″&gt&lt/script,gt

