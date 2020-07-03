Bollywood mourns the demise of Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan was a well known title in Bollywood throughout generations as quite a few stars arrived and went, but she was often regarded as a single of the very best in the enterprise. Saroj Khan breathed her previous previously this early morning and handed absent at the age of 71 owing to cardiac arrest. The late choreographer was admitted to Mumbai’s Expert Nanak Healthcare facility previous thirty day period following complaining of respiration concerns. Saroj Khan shared a deep bond with a number of Bollywood actors who rapidly took to social media and mourned her decline. Here’s what they experienced to say.

<blockquote course=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Woke up to the unhappy information that famous choreographer <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SarojKhan?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#SarojKhan,lt/a,gt ji is no additional. She created dance glance effortless just about like any person can dance, a massive decline for the sector. Could her soul relaxation in peace ðð»</p,gt&mdash Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) <a href=”https://twitter.com/akshaykumar/status/1278877979842457601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July three, 2020,lt/a,gt</blockquote,gt <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script,gt

<blockquote course=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”>T 3582 – Prayers .. ð .. <br,gtà¤¹à¤¾à¤¥ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ , à¤®à¤¨ à¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤</p,gt&mdash Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1278880810246926337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July three, 2020,lt/a,gt</blockquote,gt <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script,gt

<blockquote course=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Atleast I experienced a probability to dance in your firm. I am heading to maintain on to these recollections restricted…. genuine restricted. <br,gtâ¤ï¸ we get rid of one more star to the sky. Your tunes will make each lady bear in mind you for at any time n at any time. <a href=”https://t.co/QWiG0FaP6j”>https://t.co/QWiG0FaP6j,lt/a,gt</p,gt&mdash taapsee pannu (@taapsee) <a href=”https://twitter.com/taapsee/status/1278880976458809344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July three, 2020,lt/a,gt</blockquote,gt <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script,gt

<blockquote course=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Saroji you will be missedð <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPSarojKhan?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#RIPSarojKhan,lt/a,gt</p,gt&mdash sonu sood (@SonuSood) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SonuSood/status/1278897622376316928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July three, 2020,lt/a,gt</blockquote,gt <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script,gt

<blockquote course=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Woke up to the heartbreaking information of the famous choreographer <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SarojKhan?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#SarojKhan,lt/a,gt’s demise. Her legendary dance moves influenced me at a incredibly youthful age. Relaxation in peace Saroj Ji ðð¼,ltbr,gtYou are really irreplaceable.</p,gt&mdash Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) <a href=”https://twitter.com/tamannaahspeaks/status/1278894211111063553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July three, 2020,lt/a,gt</blockquote,gt <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script,gt

<blockquote course=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Rest in peace Sarojji.. u had been an inspiration to quite a few, myself involved. Thank you for the songsðð» <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SarojKhan?src=hash,amp;amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#SarojKhan,lt/a,gt</p,gt&mdash Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) <a href=”https://twitter.com/TheFarahKhan/status/1278887167742275585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July three, 2020,lt/a,gt</blockquote,gt <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script,gt