Bollywood fans mourn the loss of ace choreographer Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan is a identify that Bollywood fans throughout numerous generations would relate to. The choreographer handed absent previously this early morning because of to cardiac arrest, but leaves powering her grand legacy of her get the job done that will constantly are living on in the hearts of Bollywood fans. The ace dancer was identified for choreographing music like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teenager, Dhak Dhak and numerous other legendary tracks proving that she is a person who can by no means be changed. Alongside with Bollywood stars, even fans of the late choreographer determine to pay out their tributes on social media. Scroll under to study what they experienced to say. 

