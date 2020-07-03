Beijing promises retaliation if Trump signs sanctions bill rebuking Hong Kong law

Congress has accepted a bill rebuking China above its crackdown in Hong Kong amid protests in opposition to a demanding “national security” law that outlaws so-referred to as subversive or terrorist functions, as properly as collusion with overseas forces intervening in the city’s affairs.

Critics say the new law properly finishes the “one country, two systems” framework beneath which Hong Kong was promised a higher diploma of autonomy when it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

The U.S. laws would impose sanctions on teams that undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy, which include law enforcement models that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters, as properly as Chinese Communist Social gathering officers dependable for imposing the new safety law. The bill also imposes sanctions on banking companies that do organization with entities observed to violate the law.

The Senate gave last legislative acceptance to the evaluate on Thursday, a working day right after the Residence accepted it. It now goes to the White Residence.

In advance of the Senate vote, Chinese overseas ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian mentioned no quantity of tension from exterior forces could “shake China’s determination and will to safeguard national sovereignty and Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.”

He urged the U.S. to abide by worldwide law and end interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs, and not indicator the sanction bill into law. If President Donald Trump signs the bill, “China will undoubtedly consider sturdy countermeasures, and all repercussions will be borne by the U.S. facet,” Zhao instructed reporters Thursday.

The White Residence declined to remark, but in a tv job interview Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence referred to as the new Hong Kong safety law a betrayal of the worldwide arrangement China signed.

“President Trump has made it clear that we’re going to be modifying our trading relationship and the trading status with regard to Hong Kong and we’re going to continue to speak out on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and on behalf of human rights of people within China,” Pence instructed .

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., a co-sponsor of the Senate bill, mentioned passage of the “Hong Kong Autonomy Act” would make it crystal clear that the United States “will not stand by as China seeks to crush freedom, human rights and democracy in Hong Kong.”

The Chinese authorities “is already flagrantly using their new authorities to punish and imprison those who have stood up against the recent implementation of their sweeping national security law,” Van Hollen said. “Our legislation mandates severe consequences on those who participate in this unconscionable repression.”

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., the bill’s other guide sponsor, urged Trump to indicator it into law. “With our bill, the CCP will learn there are ramifications for repressing Hong Kongers’ freedom,” Toomey mentioned, referring to the Chinese Communist Social gathering.

Residence Speaker Nancy Pelosi also praised the sanctions bill as “an urgently essential reaction to the cowardly Chinese government’s passage of its so-referred to as nationwide safety law.”

Lawmakers from each events have urged the Trump administration to consider sturdy motion in reaction to the crackdown by China in opposition to the previous British territory, which was granted partial sovereignty beneath a treaty that took result in 1997.

