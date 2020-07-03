Ayushmann Khurrana’s Perfect Way to Stay Fit Amidst the Pandemic in Chandigarh



With the ongoing pandemic and the lockdown, fitness centers have remained shut for a lwhile now. Definitely this has affected physical fitness lovers adversely. They are lacking their health and fitness center workout routines. Appears like household exercise is the only way to maintain oneself healthy these times. And stars are no unique. Currently Ayushmann Khurrana shared his physical fitness key.

Ayushmann Khurrana is decided to continue to be tremendous healthy and has taken up biking to clock in some significant cardio. The actor is at the moment in Chandigarh with his total relatives and he urges every person to spend interest to their physical fitness, which will enhance one’s immunity to battle the virus. He suggests, “Maintaining fitness is an extremely important aspect today, given the crisis we are engulfed in. We will need to find our own fitness regimes to stay fit because it’s very important. So, since I’m in Chandigarh spending time with my family and parents, I decided to take up cycling.”

He more states, “I have been a cycling enthusiast all my life but my work schedule always prevented me from doing this. I’m loving doing this now because it’s not just helping me stay fit but it’s also giving me the alone time to focus on things, ponder about life and plan my way forward. Cycling alone is quite a meditative experience for me personally – I can focus on one thing at a time and close those loops in my head. ”

Talking about his get the job done lifetime, the actor admits that he simply cannot wait around to be on the sets once again. He suggests, “I can’t wait to start shooting and I’m missing being on the sets big time. I’m ready to start shooting multiple things. As soon as the production teams figure out and lock on the safest ways to start work, I will be back on the sets!”

The actor was very last witnessed in Gulabo Sitabo along with Amitabh Bachchan and his get the job done was applauded by all.