August Alsina Stands By His “Truth” After Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Relationship

August Alsina has spoken out after Jada Pinkett Smith denied his declare that Will Smith gave the two grown ups his “blessing” to be in a sexual romantic relationship.

He took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to examine the he-mentioned, she-mentioned, all the even though never ever mentioning Jada or her husband’s name.

In the lengthy put up he included a lot of subject areas and concepts, which include custom and notion, but in sum, August doubled down on what he suggests is “his truth.”

He wrote in aspect, “I get it; not only do i get it but I’m also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and ‘code’ we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance.”

Alsina additional that he thinks “Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable,” but said he “can’t apologize for that.”

“My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS,” the “Nunya” artist discussed.