As tourists trickle back to resorts, Greeks have modest expectations By

By Alkis Konstantinidis

RHODES, Greece () – Outlets shuttered and streets deserted, the island of Rhodes is pinning its hopes on a trickle of tourists to salvage what is still left of a getaway period decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

1 of Greece’s busiest vacation resort islands, the cobbled streets of the imposing medieval town of Rhodes city were being vacant this 7 days. At this charge, only a several resorts will open up this calendar year, locals say.

“We have never experienced anything like this, not at least for the past 50 to 60 years,” stated Manolis Markopoulos, head of the hoteliers affiliation in Rhodes.

Greece opened its regional airports, which includes in Rhodes, to travellers this 7 days.

At existing, only about 20 % of resorts are open up, and the up coming two months will be an critical gauge of how the period will complete, Markopoulos stated.

“If we show 20-25% compared to performance last year that would be a happy outcome,” he stated.

The image on close by Kos island was very similar with rows of vacant sunloungers, positioned aside to fulfill distancing regulations.

Greeks are optimistic a thing can be recovered from the period, banking on the history of Greek authorities in maintaining a lid on the outbreak by locking down early. It has recorded much less than three,500 scenarios of COVID-19 and 192 fatalities.

“It might just be time for Greece to reap returns from its excellent performance in managing the pandemic,” stated Konstantina Svinou, head of the Kos resorts affiliation.

Other people just want to hold their heads over h2o. Greece’s tourism sector accounts for a fifth of its financial output and employs 700,000 individuals.

“We want to believe that even with 30-40% occupancy that we will meet some fixed expenses, that staff can get their salaries and pay social insurance to be able to get the unemployment benefit in the winter,” stated Hasan Hadji Suleyman, who operates a seashore bar and cafe on Kos.