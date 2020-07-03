Apple surveys iPhone users on USB charger included in the box ahead of iPhone 12

Apple has lately commenced sending surveys to iPhone users about how they use the USB charger that arrives in the box. This arrives ahead of the iPhone 12 announcement afterwards this yr and also rumors about Apple not like the USB charger and EarPods in the box for the very first time.

The study asks users what they did with the USB charger of their preceding iPhone right after changing it with a new design, so Apple is concentrating on persons who had been currently iPhone users and lately acquired a new one particular.

Apple also clarifies that the study refers to the USB electric power adapter and not to the Lightning cable.

The USB charger is employed for charging making use of a wall outlet. You can plug the charger into an iPhone with a individual charging cable.

The study incorporates a collection of checkboxes with many opportunities on how people use their iPhone chargers, like:

I offered or traded it with my iPhone

I missing it

I gave it to a family members member or pal

I however use it at household

I however use it outdoors (at get the job done, faculty, or other destinations)

I however have it, but I do not use it

This is not the very first time Apple has requested users what they feel about its solutions. The business when despatched a study about obtaining a headphone jack on MacBook Professional, but the notebook however has the connector. Even so, it is appealing to know that Apple is inquiring users about the iPhone’s USB charger suitable when there are various rumors about it becoming eliminated from the box.

You can see the screenshot of the study shared by the consumer @Gunstaxl on Twitter (in Portuguese, which we translated right here) under:

Apple study that I gained by e mail. A number of concerns about how I use the charger! Will we have an iPhone devoid of a charger in the box?

Pesquisa da Apple que recebi por e mail. Várias perguntas sobre o uso do carregador! Será q teremos um iPhone 12 sem carregador na caixa? 🤔 terá?? @juniornannetti @marchwill pic.twitter.com/q1kiiCVeQL — Gustavo Alves Reis (@Gunstaxl) July one, 2020

What do you feel about these iPhone 12 rumors? Do you however use your outdated charger with new iPhone versions? Allow us know in the feedback under.

FTC: We use profits earning car affiliate back links. A lot more.

Check out out on YouTube for much more Apple information:

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=IS2c6CJ7m7Q