Anthony Davis feels ‘100 percent healthy,’ eager for season to resume

Davis, who has battled the damage bug during his occupation, skipped 8 video games through the 2019-20 marketing campaign, his very first with the Lakers. He sat out a extend of video games in January soon after struggling a sacral contusion in a terrifying drop through a sport from the Knicks at Staples Middle. These weren’t Davis’ only damage setbacks this season, even so.

The truth that Davis experienced sufficient time to restore himself to entire well being considering that the NBA went on hiatus because of to the cononavirus pandemic in March naturally bolsters the Lakers’ possibilities of successful an NBA title.

Davis thinks the Lakers have what it normally takes to arrive out on best amid the unparalleled conditions of enjoying in a bubble at Walt Disney Globe Resort’s ESPN Extensive Globe of Sporting activities Advanced. Davis thinks gamers will workout warning to enable reduce the possibility of an outbreak of COVID-19 on the Disney Globe campus.