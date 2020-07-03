Amazon delivery man caught on video stealing package he delivered

An Amazon delivery driver has been caught having a package he experienced just delivered.
Talking to CTV Information, the Amazon client — who requested to be referred to as Deep — explained he recieved a notification that his package was delivered, but was advised by his son who was at residence that it hadn’t nevertheless arrived.
In doorbell digital camera footage Deep furnished to CTV Information, the delivery driver can be noticed leaving the package at the doorstep, having a photo to show it is there and then having and leaving it with it soon after creating certain no person was viewing. The man then walks to his car or truck, places the package in his trunk and drives absent.
An Amazon spokesperson advised CTV News that the driver performs for a contracted delivery support and his steps do not “reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners.” As a end result, the firm has verified that the driver in concern is “no longer delivering Amazon packages.”
More, the firm has refunded Deep for the purchase on prime of giving him a long term credit score and an apology.
These sorts of ‘porch pirates’ are not new, sadly, in particular as on-line purchasing proceeds to develop in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. That explained, most persons probable would not suspect their delivery driver of stealing deals, in particular as several of the robbers caught on digital camera seem to be to be random persons.
With that explained, there are a handful of approaches you can consider to mitigate pitfalls related with on-line deliveries. If you are setting up to be at residence when the package is established to get there, you can ask for to have the delivery demand a signature.
Alternatively, you can generally have your purchase transported to a office or mate or relatives member’s residence if you are unavailable to get it on your own.