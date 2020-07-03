AFL star Shaun Edwards bringing top-notch footy to far-flung communities

Hundreds of pounds of value of soccer tools will be shipped to distant communities in the Best Conclude this thirty day period, as portion of a plan operate by a previous AFL star.

Shaun Edwards is virtually driving the task – this weekend he’ll be loading up his beloved Land Cruiser, Olive, and hitting the highway to Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.

“We’ve raised about $20,000 worth of charitable goods over the last two weeks,” Mr Edwards instructed .

Previous AFL star Shaun Edwards is bringing soccer equipment to distant Northern Territory communities. ()

“We’ve got over 200 footballs, we’ve got backpacks, guernseys, we’ve got $2000 worth of children’s books, we’ve got some professional coaching boards … so basically everything that you need to run a football club we’ll be taking out there.”

The plan to raise professionalism within just soccer golf equipment and universities hatched soon after Mr Edwards was awarded a fellowship from his outdated boarding college.

“Growing up in Gunbalanya and in Darwin and having an AFL connection, I thought it would be good to get back, and give something to the community,” he explained.

“I want to build a bridge between my old school Melbourne Grammar and the Arnhem Land region.”

Mr Edwards, who performed for Better Western Sydney, Essendon, and the Sydney Swans in his vocation, managed to elevate the money by means of donations and offering handmade t-shirts.

Jarred Ilett, Hugo Drogemuller, Shaun Edwards and Tylah Saunders with Shaun’s auto Olive, getting ready to deliver top-notch equipment to Arnhem Land. ()

“I came up with a brand called House of Darwin,” he explained.

“I created some clothes inspired by the Territory and sold them to people around Australia.”

A regional sports activities shop, Depth NT, also chipped in with $1000 value of equipment.

Operator, Jarred Ilett, explained he was additional than delighted to attain out.

“Shaun’s involved with St Mary’s and I’ve had a long history at St Mary’s as well and it was a close link and yeah, I’m just happy to jump on board,” he explained.

“It’s great to help that professionalism with the coaches’ boards, and the whistles and the cones and the bibs as well, so whoever is out there can break up into two teams and take different drills and play scratch matches and all that.”

New soccer boots will be donated to women’s groups in Arnhem Land. ()

Mr Edwards will also be donating outdated boots and garments to the communities, and suggests he is experienced a lot of assist from his teammates at the GWS Giants, Essendon Bombers and Sydney Swans.

“I really want to encourage them to get up and explore the Territory,” he explained.

“Footy is such a powerful lever in uplifting the community, and I just really want to encourage people that you can use sport as a vehicle for social good.”

Shaun and his St Mary’s teammate, Tylah Saunders, will journey to Nhulunbuy on Monday, just before doing work their way again by means of Maningrida and Gunbalanya.