AFL goal umpire impedes ball in controversial review, Magpies, Bombers

The AFL’s rating critique method is when all over again below scrutiny subsequent a controversial final decision to award Collingwood a guiding right after the ball created get in touch with with the goal umpire.

The Essendon Bombers defeated the Magpies 63-48 on Friday night time at the MCG.

But halfway for the duration of the 3rd quarter footy followers ended up still left scratching their heads when the goal umpire created get in touch with with the ball as it bounced on the line and into the path of the goal put up.

The minute prompted the goal umpire to send out the final decision upstairs to the AFL’s critique centre (ARC).

Target umpire will get in the way (Channel 7)

Soon after critique the ARC dominated the ball would’ve strike the goal put up, constituting a guiding.

“Review complete. Looking at this angle; I’m satisfied if the ball did not hit the goal umpire, it would have hit the goal post,” the rating critique formal claimed.

The final decision still left AFL excellent and Channel 7 commentator Brian Taylor baffled.

“Oh, boy. Oh, boy. Gee, it lands on the line and then hits the goal umpire who was attached to the post at that time,” Taylor claimed.

“And the full ball is not throughout when it hits him.

“Oh Boy, we will under no circumstances seriously, seriously know. But what a essential final decision.”

Subsequent the final decision, followers ended up fast to respond on social media.