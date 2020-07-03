Aeromexico shares rise for second day despite missed debt payment

MEXICO Metropolis — Shares in airline Aeromexico shut up four.48% on Friday, growing for a second straight day even as the business missed a debt payment right after submitting for individual bankruptcy security.

Aeromexico, portion-owned by Delta Air Traces Inc , this 7 days turned the 3rd airline in Latin The us to file for Chapter 11 individual bankruptcy security right after the enterprise took a massive strike from the coronavirus pandemic.

Late on Thursday, lender CIBanco stated Aeromexico experienced unsuccessful to make desire payments worthy of some one.01 million pesos ($45,000) on neighborhood inventory certificates AEROMEX 01119.

CIBanco, symbolizing holders of the securities, stated it would convene a conference of traders to solve the issue.

Aeromexico shares traded has higher as five.35 pesos a share on Friday just before trimming gains to near at five.17 pesos.

($one = 22.3915 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Enhancing by Chris Reese)