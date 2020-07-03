Aeromexico shares rise for second day despite missed debt payment By

Matilda Coleman
© . An Aeromexico plane prepares to land on the airstrip at Benito Juarez worldwide airport in Mexico Metropolis

MEXICO Metropolis () – Shares in airline Aeromexico shut up four.48% on Friday, climbing for a second straight day even as the business missed a debt payment soon after submitting for individual bankruptcy defense.

Aeromexico (MX:), component-owned by Delta Air Strains Inc (N:), this 7 days turned the 3rd airline in Latin The us to file for Chapter 11 individual bankruptcy defense soon after the organization took a big strike from the coronavirus pandemic.

Late on Thursday, financial institution CIBanco stated Aeromexico experienced unsuccessful to make fascination payments value some one.01 million pesos ($45,000) on nearby inventory certificates AEROMEX 01119.

CIBanco, symbolizing holders of the securities, stated it would convene a assembly of traders to solve the subject.

Aeromexico shares traded has higher as five.35 pesos a share on Friday prior to trimming gains to shut at five.17 pesos.

