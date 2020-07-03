55 Year Old Sarah Jessica Parker’s Bikini Body!! (Carrie Bradshaw Looks Good)

The paparazzi caught up with Sarah Jessica Parker yesterday, as she appreciated a working day at the beach front soaking up the solar and executing some studying in The Hamptons. MTO Information solely attained the photographs.

And we have to acknowledge Carrie is however wanting rather fantastic. She’s trim and trim, and her legs seem excellent.

Test out the photos:

Sarah Jessica Parker is an actress, producer, and designer.

She is acknowledged for her position as Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO tv collection Intercourse and the Town (1998–2004), for which she gained two Emmy Awards, 4 Golden World Awards for Finest Actress in a Comedy Collection and a few Display Actors Guild Awards.

The character was greatly well-liked for the duration of the airing of the collection and was afterwards acknowledged as just one of the best woman people in American tv. She afterwards reprised the position in movies Intercourse and the Town (2008) and Intercourse and the Town two (2010).