55 Year Old Sarah Jessica Parker’s Bikini Body!! (Carrie Bradshaw Looks Good)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

The paparazzi caught up with Sarah Jessica Parker yesterday, as she appreciated a working day at the beach front soaking up the solar and executing some studying in The Hamptons. MTO Information solely attained the photographs.

And we have to acknowledge Carrie is however wanting rather fantastic. She’s trim and trim, and her legs seem excellent.

Test out the photos:

BGUS_1956683_019
BGUS_1956683_029

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR