YouTuber PewDiePie talks about Sushant Singh Rajput in his latest video

PewDiePie is a single of the most renowned YouTubers and his subscriber war with T-collection is a single we all know about. The Swedish YouTuber, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg has in excess of 105 million subscribers. In his latest video, he has spoken of the time he attended a college converse by Sushant Singh Rajput.

Felix starts off by conversing about the trending hashtag that asks followers to unsubscribe T-collection soon after singer Sonu Nigam named them out in a video. Felix then goes on to talk about Sushant Singh Rajput and states he appeared like a fantastic man, “I have seen people talk about it and there was something about Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a university talk of this guy. He seemed like such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude. So people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then it somehow got in clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending. It’s such a shame he decided to end his life. I don’t know everything about him but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone the industry needs. So it’s a huge loss. Rest in peace.”

This point out by PewDiePie only goes to display how cherished and renowned Sushant Singh Rajput was and how he will be skipped by his supporters.