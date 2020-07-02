Your Friday Briefing

Hong Kong: China’s safety forces go into the open up

For a long time, China’s sprawling safety equipment labored in the shadows to end threats to the ruling Communist Occasion.

But following a nationwide safety regulation went into result this 7 days in Hong Kong, point out safety could grow to be additional obvious. China will brazenly station safety officers in Hong Kong to subdue opposition. And it will run further than the scrutiny of neighborhood rules and courts.

The open up but untouchable character of these forces alerts a drastic change for a territory that has prided by itself on its rule of regulation, writes our correspondent.

Quotable: “We used to think of ‘secret police’ as something abstract,” explained Nathan Legislation, a well known Hong Kong protest chief. “Now it is a very real fear.”