Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner expects 20-30 percent stadium capacity

The New York Yankees are organizing to host a share of lovers for the duration of the 60-match standard year performed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler tweeted, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner touched on the issue although talking on cable tv community Of course on Thursday.

“I do expect to see fans in our stadium at some point to some degree, and that’s going to be a great day as well,” Steinbrenner claimed.

Steinbrenner extra that Yankee Stadium will open up at 20-30 percent capacity “at first” if the club is provided the Alright to do so by authorities authorities: