World’s pile of electronic waste grows ever higher

BERLIN – The world’s mountain of discarded flat-display TVs, cellphones and other electronic products grew to a history significant very last 12 months, in accordance to an once-a-year report produced Thursday.

The U.N.-backed examine approximated the sum of e-waste that piled up globally in 2019 at 53.six million metric tonnes (59.one million tons) – just about two million metric tons much more than the past 12 months.

The authors of the examine calculated the put together body weight of all dumped equipment with a battery or a plug very last 12 months was the equal of 350 cruise ships the dimension of the Queen Mary two.

Amid all the discarded plastic and silicon were being substantial quantities of copper, gold and other treasured metals — utilised for case in point to perform electric power on circuit boards. Although about a sixth of it was recycled, the remainder of these useful parts — well worth about $57 billion — were not reclaimed, the examine located.

Discarded electronic gear also poses a well being and environmental hazard, as it consists of substances this kind of as mercury that can harm the anxious program.

The authors of the examine, which is created by the U.N. College, the Global Sound Squander Affiliation and other individuals, predicted that world wide e-waste could expand to 74 million metric tons by 2030.

International e-Squander Keep an eye on: https://www.globalewaste.org/