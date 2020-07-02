Woman struck by lightning inside her Bellingham home

A Bellingham lady is recovering immediately after she was struck by lightning inside her home on Wednesday.

Shelby Klopf, 23, informed NBC10 Boston she was functioning from home in the course of the thunderstorm and was turning on a lamp in her home business office, an enclosed porch location, when she was stunned.

“All of a sudden, I felt a huge boom, saw an extremely bright white light that has now affected my vision, and I flew back,” the mom of two informed the station.

Her mom-in-regulation, Renee Rovedo, informed WHDH the 23-yr-previous was thrown again throughout a sofa.

“She was laying across the couch all rigid,” Rovedo claimed. “She couldn’t feel anything. It was like pins and needles going up both arms. She was in a lot of pain just screaming.”

Klopf was rushed to UMass Memorial Health-related Middle in Worcester and was discharged several hours later on. The relatives informed NBC10 Boston they could not locate the place the place the lightning bolt trapped but claimed there is a pole outside the house around the porch.

“My boys were outside 10 minutes prior to this happening to me, so I’m just thankful they went inside and it happened to me and not them,” Klopf informed the station.

The 23-yr-previous informed reviews she was grateful she survived to return home to her kids.

“It could have gone a very different way,” she claimed.