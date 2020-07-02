Woman killed in Caversham, Perth, son charged with murder

A male has been charged with the murder of his mom in Perth.

Law enforcement say the 67-yr-previous woman’s spouse found her with lethal accidents yesterday in their Caversham property.

He was at the residence, but did not witness the alleged assault.

The couple’s 44-yr-previous son Steven Staggard was arrested at the scene and has given that been charged.

Law enforcement allege the FIFO employee experienced a background of methamphetamine use, but experienced stayed out of difficulty for at minimum the previous 10 yrs.

The father of two experienced been residing at the Caversham residence with his moms and dads.

His principal-college-aged son was a typical customer.