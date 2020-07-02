Will Smith denies giving August Alsina permission to sleep with his wife Jada!

Will Smith has categorically denied giving R,B singer August Alsina permission to sleep with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The denial arrives immediately after Alsina’s job interview with Angela Yee went viral, in which she claimed she experienced a very long romantic relationship with Jada with Will’s permission.

“Incorrect!” A agent for Will reportedly advised The Sunlight in reaction to Alsina’s promises. Jada’s agent also said that her allegations have been “absolutely not” accurate.

“People can have any idea they like. But what I disagree with is my character in question. Contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama really It makes me nauseous. I also don’t think it’s important for people to know what I’m doing, who I’m sleeping with, who I’m dating, right? “he claimed to Angela Yee.

“But in this case, there are so many people who are looking at me askance … I have lost money, friends, relationships behind this. And I think it is because people do not necessarily know the truth. But I have never done anything wrong. I love those people (the Smiths). They are beautiful people, “Alsina ongoing.