Home Entertainment Will Smith denies giving August Alsina permission to sleep with his wife...

Will Smith denies giving August Alsina permission to sleep with his wife Jada!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Will Smith has categorically denied giving R,B singer August Alsina permission to sleep with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The denial arrives immediately after Alsina’s job interview with Angela Yee went viral, in which she claimed she experienced a very long romantic relationship with Jada with Will’s permission.

“Incorrect!” A agent for Will reportedly advised The Sunlight in reaction to Alsina’s promises. Jada’s agent also said that her allegations have been “absolutely not” accurate.

RELATED ARTICLES

©