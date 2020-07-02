Why Maine isn’t exempting Massachusetts visitors from its quarantine order

To people pondering why Maine is exempting visitors from states like Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey — but not Massachusetts — from its 14-working day quarantine necessity, you are not on your own.

“I don’t know the answer to that question,” Gov. Charlie Baker explained to reporters Thursday, when questioned about the final decision by Maine Gov. Janet Mills.

“I’m going to call the governor of Maine today, and I’m going to ask her and see what she says,” Baker mentioned.

The Mills administration introduced Wednesday that, commencing Friday, it would no for a longer time have to have out-of-condition visitors from Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey to quarantine for 14 times or display evidence of a detrimental COVID-19 exam in the past a few times.

The condition has also formerly prolonged exemptions to visitors from New Hampshire and Vermont, leaving Massachusetts and Rhode Island as the only New England states whose citizens however have to abide by the order, which arrives with the ostensible risk of a $one,000 good or even jail .

The new exemptions also arrived a working day right after Massachusetts up-to-date its 14-working day quarantine advisory to exempt visitors from all New England states, like Maine, furthermore New York and New Jersey, which have likewise viewed the fee of beneficial COVID-19 exams and new scenarios considerably decrease.

Maine, nevertheless, is not returning the favor.

“In reviewing the objective metrics over recent days and weeks, the States of Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York demonstrate low positivity rates and other encouraging trends in the prevalence of the virus,” Mill mentioned in a assertion Wednesday saying the exemptions.

But as Baker observed Thursday, the Bay Point out has also designed development on people metrics.

“I’m surprised to hear that given our positive test rate and everything else,” he mentioned.

In accordance to Massachusetts Office of General public Overall health facts, the state’s 7-working day “weighted average” for beneficial exam fee has been two p.c or reduced due to the fact June 18 (it at this time stands at one.eight p.c).

New Jersey’s self-documented everyday beneficial exam costs have also hovered around — if not exceeded — two p.c in latest times, although the beneficial exam fee in Connecticut and New York have averaged shut to one p.c in excess of the past 7 days, in accordance to their facts.

Jackie Farwell, a spokeswoman for Maine’s Office of Overall health and Human Providers, explained to Boston.com that the Mills administration’s standard method “is to identify states where residents are generally as safe as those in Maine” In accordance to Farwell, the method “relies on the totality of evidence.”

“The weekly positivity rates and new cases per million over the prior 14 days are central to our analysis, but it also includes other measures and qualitative factors, such as whether hospitals in a state report concerning trends beyond those captured by data, which allows the Administration to develop a more complete picture of the risk posed to public health,” she mentioned.

Farwell also cited facts from the COVID-19 Monitoring Venture that identified the beneficial exam fee for Massachusetts from June 23 to June 30 was was two.four p.c, “higher than in all other Northeast states.”

The two.four p.c weekly beneficial exam fee for Massachusetts is also mirrored by facts gathered by Johns Hopkins College, which is certainly larger than other Northeast states — if only scarcely.

In accordance to the very same facts established, the weekly positivity fee for both equally Maine and New Hampshire is two.three p.c.

“Governor Mills is confident in the assessments done by her public health team, and if Massachusetts would like to further discuss these data, she has no objection to their public health officials talking to ours,” Farwell mentioned.

As of Thursday night, Baker’s place of work experienced not responded to an inquiry about no matter whether Baker did certainly observe up on his strategies to attain out to Mills.

Farwell did take note that the 14-working day quarantine necessity does not prohibit Massachusetts citizens from touring to Maine, even if it has influenced Bay Staters setting up their July four weekend in Vacationland.

“Maine wants to welcome them, which is why we are providing the testing alternative to the quarantine requirement,” Farwell mentioned.

Nevertheless, as The Boston World documented before Thursday, several Massachusetts citizens have operate into difficulties accessing speedy-turnaround exams, thanks to the guidelines at various tests web-sites.

“We urge Massachusetts to make sure that testing is widely available,” Farwell extra.