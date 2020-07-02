When Police Are Hackers: Hundreds Charged as Encrypted Network Is Broken

“What is really important for Europol is that we are kind of just getting started,” Ms. Hollevoet claimed. “In this initial phase the focus has been really on acting on those messages which contain live, threatening content, and the crimes that were really endangering people’s lives. But we still have so much data that is being analyzed, processed and transmitted to different countries.”

The hacked messages and discussions had been shared between the law enforcement in Europe by way of Europol. In Britain, the law enforcement manufactured almost 750 arrests, and seized $67 million in dollars, 77 firearms and more than two tons of medication.

The data was also employed by the law enforcement in Sweden and Norway, primary to arrests in these nations around the world as properly.

In the Netherlands, the law enforcement had been equipped to make some 60 arrests as a outcome of the intercepted messages and to seize 22,000 lbs . of cocaine, 154 lbs . of heroin and three,300 lbs . of crystal methane, between other substances. They also dismantled 19 artificial drug labs, seized 25 cars with “special compartments” and also “expensive watches,” in accordance to a assertion from Europol.

The hacking “allowed authorities to detect and stop potential criminal activities,” claimed Ms. Etienne, the French prosecutor. “More than 100 criminal acts were picked up by Europol.”

The investigation into EncroChat commenced in 2017, and it was in the beginning centered on Lille, a town in the north of France, wherever the authorities learned the existence of EncroChat servers. On June 13, the community despatched out a warning to its end users that it experienced been “infiltrated” by “governmental entities,” and recommended consumers to promptly get rid of their telephones.

“In many of our investigations, but also in other European countries, we were coming across a lot of criminals with EncroChat phones, and after a while that caught our attention,” claimed Maj. Gen. Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, of the French gendarmerie. “We realized that this network was used over 90 percent of the by criminals to message each other and hide their communications from traditional police wiretapping techniques.”