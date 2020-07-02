What is Colorado’s future plans for first base?

Matilda Coleman
Denver Publish sports activities author Patrick Saunders with the most recent installment of his Rockies Mailbag.

The Rockies have not experienced a reliable first baseman given that Todd Helton retired. They shed the prospect to use DJ LeMahieu. They did not draft for this placement. What are their plans to fill first foundation?
— Judy Frieman, Denver

Judy, this is an yearly problem and worry. But you should bear in mind that the Rockies did choose a first baseman very last 12 months in the first spherical of the draft. They picked Michael Toglia, a first baseman out of UCLA, with the 23rd total decide. The club is quite large on him. He’s a reliable defender and a swap-hitter with electric power.

Final summer months, at Course A limited-year Boise, Toglia generated a .248/.369/.483 slash line with 16 additional-foundation hits (9 house operates) in 176 plate appearances ahead of he was shut down in early August.

He appeared to be on a fairly rapid keep track of towards the majors until finally the coronavirus pandemic shut down all of slight league baseball this spring. Will he be the following Todd Helton? Most likely not. But he does have a possibility to be an effect participant.

With the July Fourth weekend rapid approaching, MLB has a golden prospect to redeem alone from a disastrous hold off of the 2020 year. How about a whole general public apology on nationwide Tv set by the commissioner, every of the teams’ participant reps and every of the teams’ entrepreneurs? Greed is under no circumstances a winner!

And very last but not the very least, have the Houston Astros return the 2017 Entire world Collection trophy. Cheaters under no circumstances prosper!
— Bruce Hellerstein, Denver

Bruce, I’m permitting you vent, but you know what you request for is under no circumstances heading to occur.

I fully grasp fans’ frustrations but I also have to say that there are some rules at stake right here.

Struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, the gamers under no circumstances backed absent from their perception that they had been owed a total prorated wage dependent on the range of online games performed. They trapped by their determination and they trapped collectively.

