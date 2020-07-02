WATCH | Explosion rocks Cape Town refinery, structure damaged

A huge explosion transpired at the Astron Vitality refinery in Cape Town.

A pay a visit to to the scene discovered extreme problems to a single device.

The resultant hearth has been contained, in accordance to the organization.

Sirens wailed right after a huge explosion at the Astron Vitality refinery in Cape Town, soon right after 04:00 on Thursday.

Problems could be noticed on a single of the models closest to the Plattekloof facet of the sprawling Milnerton plant, north of the metropolis centre. The device was partly collapsed and mangled.

“Astron Energy South Africa can confirm that an incident occurred at its Milnerton refinery at approximately 04:00 on 2 July 2020,” a organization assertion go through.

“Astron Vitality promptly activated its unexpected emergency reaction methods and notified the related authorities.

“The resultant hearth has been contained and the plant is now steady. Our precedence is to make sure the protection of all people onsite and even more data will be presented as quickly as we have verified the particulars.”

Problems could be noticed right after a blast at a Cape Town refinery. Jenni Evans,

A workers member would only verify to that there experienced been an explosion and did not know if anyone experienced been wounded.

The refinery has gone through a huge growth considering that its buy by Astron.

This is a creating tale.