Walmart is converting 160 of its parking lots into drive-in movie theaters

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing the hamper movie theater reopenings, generate-ins are generating a comeback. Now Walmart, of all companies, is finding into the act.

Starting off in August, Walmart will change 160 of its U.S keep parking lots into pop-up generate-ins with the assist of Tribeca Enterprises, the media enterprise cofounded by Robert De Niro. Tribeca, which operates a well-known movie pageant in New York, will take care of the programming until finally the drive-in procedure concludes in Oct.

“This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities, and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles,” Walmart explained in a assertion. The outlets adjacent to the parking good deal will make it possible for moviegoers to decide up treats and beverages for the screenings at the curbside.

Areas, dates, pricing, and programming have but to be declared, but Walmart has established up a web site promising updates in the in close proximity to potential.

Prior to the pandemic, a very little more than 300 drive-in theaters had been nevertheless in procedure in the United States, in accordance to the United Push-In Theatre Homeowners Affiliation. That’s down from an estimate of additional than four,000 throughout the theaters’ heyday in the 1950s.

As the quantity of COVID-19 instances proceeds to surge in the U.S., the potential of typical indoor cineplexes continues to be unclear. Previously this 7 days, the country’s two most significant theater chains—AMC and Regal—pushed again anticipated reopening dates for most theaters nationwide to July 30 and July 31, respectively, soon after Christopher Nolan’s future blockbuster Tenet was after once again delayed, this time to July 31.

