Wall Street sees Exxon paring asset values on weakening demand

HOUSTON — Exxon Mobil Corp belongings are probable overvalued in gentle of weak oil-demand outlook, in accordance to Wall Street analysts, and deal with publish-downs as quickly as this thirty day period.

A around 30% fall in international gasoline demand from the COVID-19 pandemic has fed an power glut envisioned to past properly into 2021, hurting the values of belongings. Oil producers BP Plc, Occidental Petroleum , and Royal Dutch Shell have slice billions of bucks off their belongings in latest months.

The oil sector “is clearly altering its view on the value of assets and we would not be surprised if Exxon followed suit,” claimed Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman by e mail. The dimension of any impairment is unclear, he claimed.

Exxon will “start to lose credibility if they don’t take a writedown soon,” claimed Jennifer Rowland, an oil and gasoline analyst with Edward Jones, in an e mail. She did not estimate the dimension of any cost.

When Exxon does not disclose the selling prices it makes use of to exam for impairments, “I suspect they are still testing the balance sheet,” claimed Biraj Borkhataria, analyst with RBC Europe Ltd, in an e mail.

Exxon on Thursday signaled weak oil and gasoline and refining income, prompting a number of analysts to say losses could be greater than they expected.

For the initially time, Exxon extra language to an trader update stating it “may not account for all adjustments and charges required to fully reflect the changes in industry conditions.”

A firm spokesman known as it “standard legal and accounting language,” nevertheless, and did not reply to a issue about a achievable publish-down.

Exxon rivals have aggressively lowered guide values, with BP signaling an up to $17.five billion publish-down, Occidental up to $nine billion and Shell up to $22 billion this quarter. (Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston Modifying by Tom Brown)