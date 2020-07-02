Wack 100 Professes His Support For Donald Trump

Wack 100, the supervisor for The Video game and Blueface, has when once more pledged his allegiance to President Donald Trump.

Wack shared an aged newspaper clipper of an job interview with Joe Biden again in 1977, wherever he claims that letting Black kids into faculties would flip them “into a jungle.

“F*CK BIDEN – SWIPE Remaining – He Taking part in The Video game,” Wack wrote in the caption. “at minimum We Know What We are Heading To Get Out Of Insane Ass Trump.”

“Until we do a thing about this, my kids are heading to improve up in a jungle, the jungle getting a racial jungle with tensions constructed so higher that it is heading to explode at some position,” Biden claimed in the aged short article.

Biden seems to have altered his stance due to the fact then, but Wack is unforgiving. His text occur as Trump not too long ago referred to a prepare of the New York Mayor’s to have Black Life Subject painted on Fifth Avenue as a “image of detest.”