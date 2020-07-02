Vlad From VladTV: I Pulled Up On Joe Budden; He Didn’t Want No Smoke w/ Me!!

DJ Vlad from the hip hop channel Vlad Television set gave an job interview before this 7 days, in which he claimed that he experienced a operate in with fellow podcaster Joe Budden and Joe “didn’t want any smoke.” MTO Information was not in a position to independently validate Vlad’s tale nevertheless.

In accordance to Vlad, Joe has been upset with him for a long time – over a movie Vlad generated additional than a ten years back. He instructed the No Jumper podcast that Joe experienced explained to mutual close friends that if he at any time operates into the movie creator, Joe Budden will bodily damage him.

But Vlad has not been hiding out. Much less than six months back, the two ran into each and every other in New York Metropolis. And get this, Vlad statements that he essentially pulled up on Joe Budden.

Vlad, a 47 calendar year outdated podcaster, defined, “We were at a NYC strip club and I ran into Joe.” The videographer ongoing, “I just waited there to see what would happen … I was right in front of him.”

But Vlad was not by itself – he was with his protection guard and Vlad statements his protection guard is formal. He instructed the podcaster, “[My security guard] killed a person with his bare fingers.”

It really is not obvious no matter whether Joe was scared of Vlad’s crew, or no matter whether he is no lengthier fascinated in any conflict – but he reportedly hid in his vehicle right up until Vlad remaining.

Begins at one:35: