Virginia city removes 2nd Confederate statue in as many days

Perform crews taken out a next Confederate monument in Richmond on Thursday, as the city rushes to consider down statues that have prolonged been witnessed as symbols of slavery and oppression.

A group cheered as a crane pulled a statue of U.S. naval officer Matthew Fontaine Maury from its foundation, a working day soon after crews taken out a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson on an buy from Mayor Levar Stoney to clear away all Confederate statues on city land.

The Maury statue, unveiled in 1929, depicts Maury seated in a chair with a big world higher than him. It was the previous of 5 Confederate monuments erected on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

Maury headed the coastline, harbour and river defences for the Confederate Navy. He was a chief in the fields of naval meteorology and navigation.

Two cannons have been also taken out from Monument Avenue on Thursday. The Richmond Instances-Dispatch experiences that a plaque on a single of the cannons explained it marks the place of the next line of the Confederate defences of Richmond and was put there in 1938 at the ask for of the Confederate Memorial Literary Modern society. The next cannon’s marker states it marks the location the place in 1861 “a large earthwork of the inner line of defense was constructed.”

Raucous protests

Stoney identified as for the removing of the statues previous thirty day period amid raucous protests above the law enforcement killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. On Wednesday, Stoney purchased the quick removing of the statues, citing the continuing demonstrations and problems that protesters could get damage if they tried out to convey down the huge statues on their own.

Very last thirty day period, Gov. Ralph Northam purchased the removing of Richmond’s most outstanding Confederate statue — a monument to Gen. Robert E. Lee on point out home — but the removing has been at minimum briefly blocked by a lawsuit.

Richmond — the official cash of the Confederacy — has about a dozen Confederate statues.

Protesters tore down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis previous thirty day period. Yet another big monument slated for removing is a statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart.