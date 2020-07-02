Home Entertainment Virgil Abloh Addresses Controversial Pop Smoke Cover

Virgil Abloh Addresses Controversial Pop Smoke Cover

Bradley Lamb
Vogue designer Virgil Abloh has defended his not long ago panned go over artwork for the forthcoming posthumous Pop Smoke album.

“The last conversation I had with @realpopsmoke was about what we were gonna do in the future. This album cover was one of like 5 things we talked about. He mentioned his story felt like the metaphor of a rose & thorns growing from the concrete of his hood in Canarsie, Brooklyn. In your memory, I just finished it yesterday,” he discussed.

