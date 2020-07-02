Virgil Abloh Addresses Controversial Pop Smoke Cover

Vogue designer Virgil Abloh has defended his not long ago panned go over artwork for the forthcoming posthumous Pop Smoke album.

“The last conversation I had with @realpopsmoke was about what we were gonna do in the future. This album cover was one of like 5 things we talked about. He mentioned his story felt like the metaphor of a rose & thorns growing from the concrete of his hood in Canarsie, Brooklyn. In your memory, I just finished it yesterday,” he discussed.

Right after Smoke’s label unveiled the artwork, Twitter trashed the artwork, contacting it “disrespectful” and demanding that it be transformed. Steven Victor, the head of the late rapper’s album then issued a assertion declaring that they would be redesigning the go over.

Victor tweeted they are “MAKING A CHANGE. B R B. H E A R D Y O U,” prior to supplying up a lengthier reaction by way of Instagram.

“As pop’s label & as his friends/family, it is our obligation to bring his vision to life,” he wrote. “he wanted virgil to lead creative, we fulfilled his wishes however, unfortunately, he’s not here to give his final approval his fans, are. You know why you love pop your voices are loud and clear he loved his fans and listened to his fans.”